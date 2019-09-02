Tanzania: China Brings 80 Investors to Tanzania

2 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza

AN 80-member business delegation from China's Shandong Province will arrive in the country on Wednesday for a four-day business and investing scouting mission.

Once in the country, the delegation mission organised by the Department of Commence of Shandong in collaboration with Tanzania Investment Centre and East Africa's Commercial and Logistics Centre Chamber of Commerce (EACLCCC), will have two days each in the mainland and Isles.

EACLCCC Manager Ms Cathy Wang said the delegation comprising of government and private companies are looking for export and import opportunities.

"Their intention is to explore the Tanzania market for a friendly exchanges and common development of bilateral relations and mutual development between Tanzania and China," Ms Wang told reporters yesterday.

EACLCCC, registered this year, has so far attracted 400 members mostly from Tanzania and designed to foster mutual business and investment relation for Sino-Tanzania.

The delegation, under the guidance of Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and Tanzania Prime Minister's Office (Investment) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, will have a special forum on Thursday before proceeding to Zanzibar on the next day.

The delegation will look on how to scale up agriculture export and import trading in the area of agriculture equipment and products.

"They will exchange views on motor vehicle- new and used, aquatic products, marine culture industry, fishery, as well as livestock industry," Ms Wang said.

They will also discuss general situation regarding financing import and export trades as well as Sino- Tanzania trade financing programme.

"The delegation will also look on the possibility of direct import and export, cutting a third part country.

"For instance, China is consuming a lot of beef from Tanzania but mostly imported through Kenya," Ms Wang said.

Once in the country, the delegation will be hosted by the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Livestock and Fishery, TIC, Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and EACLCCC. Shandong is the third wealthiest province in China with a GDP of 1.156 trillion US dollars last year.

It is also one of populous with over 100.5 million people as of this year's census.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.