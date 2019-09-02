South Africa: Financial Aid to Build Sax Fleet

2 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Further financial support will help SA Express (SAX) to grow its fleet, thereby growing its competitiveness, the airline said.

"The extension of the financial support will thus not only ensure a reliable schedule and improved on-time performance for the airline from now onwards, but also provide it with the necessary liquidity to grow its fleet," it said.

This as the airline on Friday announced that it had received extended financial support from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

This follows the lifting of the temporary suspension of its operations on Wednesday by the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) which led to the disruption of its schedules.

"The shareholder, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), has extended to SAX the necessary financial support thereby enabling the airline to resume operations in a sustainable manner and to deliver on its mandate as an important domestic and regional passenger and cargo carrier," it said.

The financial support, it said, came at a time when it was on a path to financial and operational sustainability.

"This will, in turn, allow SA Express to become even more competitive and to further expand its network by introducing new routes and additional frequencies on key domestic and regional routes, in line with its turnaround strategy.

SA Express -- which falls within the ambit of the DPE -- said the additional frequencies will go a long way in providing its customers with a convenient schedule flexibility.

It attributed Wednesday's grounding to financial challenges of the past few years and a weak balance sheet.

SAX offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.