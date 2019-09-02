South Africa: Malawian Family Among Dead in Shack Fire

2 September 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Velani Ludidi

Four people died when 28 shacks were destroyed in a fire in Ezinkomeni in Lwandle, Strand at the weekend.

The fire, which started around 11 pm on Saturday, left 44 people homeless.

The bodies of two adults and a 12-year old girl were found after the fire was extinguished. The body of an infant, the child of the two adults, was discovered in the morning while the residents were clearing up.

Lwandle police captain Joseph du Toit said the identities of the dead could not be released until DNA tests had been completed.

"It's a very sad day for us," said resident Nosiphelo Mhlabeni. "I think they were cooking because they liked frying at night. Everything happened so quickly and we could not save anything."

While the residents were clearing the area, body parts were found and forensic experts were called to come to collect them.

The two adults had come from Malawi to South Africa in search of opportunities, said residents' committee member Siphiwe Booi.

Ezinkomeni has been an informal settlement since the late 1990s and was electrified in 2008. Booi said promises had been made for more than ten years to move the residents but it seemed the area had become their permanent home. "There was a promise about land in Vlakteplaas then again in Mfuleni but nothing materialised."

Speaking on behalf of councillor Jongidumo Maxheke, Xolani Diniso said donations would be collected for the affected residents. "What happened here is sad and we must come together to assist these families to start over."

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue department said the fire had been extinguished at 2:40am by 38 firefighters.

Charlotte Powell of the City's Disaster Risk Management said residents would be provided with starter kits to rebuild their homes.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.