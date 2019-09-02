South Africa: Newly-Appointed Bafana Bafana Head Coach Meets the Media

Newly-appointed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki today (Monday, 2 September) addressed the media for the first time since was appointed permanently to his post on Saturday, 31 2019.

Flanked by the Acting CEO of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Russell Paul, Ntseki spoke about his hopes and aspirations at the helm of the South African Senior Men's National Team.

For this camp, he has appointed former Bafana Bafana head coach Trott Moloto as his technical advisor, while Kaizer Chiefs MDC head coach Arthur Zwane will be the assistant coach.

Their first assignment is the away international friendly match against Zambia scheduled for Saturday, 7 September.

This will be Ntseki's first match in charge following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the AFCON tournament.

The SAFA Acting CEO introduced the new coach and gave a bit of background to his appointment.

Here's what Paul and Ntseki had to the say at the Press Conference