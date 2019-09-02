South Africa: Ministers Thulas Nxesi, Fikile Mbalula and Aaron Motsoaledi Release Joint Statement On Road Freight and Logistic Sector

1 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Joint Statement of the Ministers addressing the ongoing spate of violence in the Road Freight and Logistic Sector

The Road Freight and Logistics sector truck drivers associations distanced themselves from the planned strike of the 1st and 2nd of September. However, acts of threats and violence including the burning of trucks took place.

It's on this score that this Sunday evening, the Ministers of Employment and Labour, Police, Transport and Home Affairs convened an urgent meeting in order to receive a report on the progress made to address the continued violence in the sector as well as plotting a way forward.

The Ministers condemned the ongoing violence and agreed that it is nothing but economic sabotage threatening the economic viability of the SADC region. The meeting emphasised that the acts of sabotage are spearheaded by criminal elements that are responsible for the blockages, burning of trucks and assets, as well as the intimidation and killing of truck drivers in the sector.

The outcome of these discussions are as follows:

Law enforcement will ensure that the authority of the state is not undermined and increase visibility in violent hotspots.

The Ministers agreed that through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, regional counterparts should be engaged to address this matter.

There will be continuous joint inspections taking place in all provinces to ensure compliance in the sector.

The task team has agreed to develop a clear action plan and to provide regular updates on the progress made to the joint inter-ministerial task team.

The meeting further noted that the events are turning more violent and criminal; the South African Police Service will continue to act against any acts of lawlessness. It is important to note that South Africa is not a xenophobic country and whoever is found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.