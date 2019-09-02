South Africa: Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries On Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association Deadline

30 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deadline for registration with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) looms

The deadline for registration as environmental assessment Ppractitioner with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA), the sole registration authority in terms of Section 24H of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), is fast approaching.

All environmental assessment practitioners must submit an application for registration with EAPASA before 12 October 2019, in order to be registered by the statutory deadline of 08 February 2020.

An environmental assessment practitioner is an individual responsible for the planning, management, coordination or review of environmental impact assessments, strategic environmental assessments and environmental management programmes.

Registration with EAPASA will promote ethical conduct by the practitioners and quality assurance of the environmental impact assessment reports. Furthermore, registration with EAPASA will ensure consistency in the application of standards across all the professions involved in this field, and throughout the country. Quality assurance and ethics in environmental assessment practice is thus a recognised prerequisite for effective governance towards sustainable development in South Africa.

Renewal of registrations, after a period of five years, must be supported by the submission of a continuing professional development (CPD) portfolio of evidence, as one of the hallmarks of professionalism.

The effective implementation of the environmental authorisation system for development activities listed in terms of the NEMA relies directly on the competence and ethics of EAPs in government, parastatals and private consulting practice. These practitioners play a pivotal role within the decision-making process which is aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Environmental assessment practitioners are encouraged to register at the link below:

https://registration.eapasa.org/registered-practitioners

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.