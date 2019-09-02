South Africa: Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries On Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association Deadline

press release

Deadline for registration with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) looms

The deadline for registration as environmental assessment Ppractitioner with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA), the sole registration authority in terms of Section 24H of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), is fast approaching.

All environmental assessment practitioners must submit an application for registration with EAPASA before 12 October 2019, in order to be registered by the statutory deadline of 08 February 2020.

An environmental assessment practitioner is an individual responsible for the planning, management, coordination or review of environmental impact assessments, strategic environmental assessments and environmental management programmes.

Registration with EAPASA will promote ethical conduct by the practitioners and quality assurance of the environmental impact assessment reports. Furthermore, registration with EAPASA will ensure consistency in the application of standards across all the professions involved in this field, and throughout the country. Quality assurance and ethics in environmental assessment practice is thus a recognised prerequisite for effective governance towards sustainable development in South Africa.

Renewal of registrations, after a period of five years, must be supported by the submission of a continuing professional development (CPD) portfolio of evidence, as one of the hallmarks of professionalism.

The effective implementation of the environmental authorisation system for development activities listed in terms of the NEMA relies directly on the competence and ethics of EAPs in government, parastatals and private consulting practice. These practitioners play a pivotal role within the decision-making process which is aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Environmental assessment practitioners are encouraged to register at the link below:

https://registration.eapasa.org/registered-practitioners

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries