South Africa: #CR17 Funding and the Quality of Our Democratic Life

The #CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency included spending R70-million on membership fees and other funds to monitor those who had been recruited and ensure that they did not disappear into other camps. In short, there was not a strong political motivation for recruitment. This feeds into the broader depoliticisation that now reigns in the ANC and society at large. Unless political vision is developed, our democratic life will continue to be impoverished

During the ANC and State Presidency of Jacob Zuma, one of the features of the organisation's changing character was the absence of debate, the loss of what it had meant to very many people, to belong to the ANC in an earlier period. Members no longer saw themselves required to conduct themselves in a manner that advanced emancipatory goals, seen as part of a struggle that needed to continue in order to "deepen and broaden" democracy.

Conditions were very different after 1990, compared with earlier periods. At the time of unbanning many cadres grappled with what it would mean for the ANC (as well as the SACP) to become mass organisations, open to any person who then paid...