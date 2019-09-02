South Africa: Zuma Lawyer Asked Former NPA Head Nxasana to Lie to Court, Zondo Hears

2 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Appearing before the Zondo Commission on Monday, former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana testified that Jacob Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley asked him to co-operate with former president Jacob Zuma in defending litigation related to the removal of Nxasana from office. Nxasana said that in a meeting with Hulley in 2015, he was asked to confirm to the court that he had requested that Zuma remove him from office - which Nxasana refused to do.

The removal of former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana was in the spotlight at the Zondo Commission on Monday as Nxasana took the stand for the third time at the inquiry.

Nxasana's ousting in 2015 paved the way for former president Jacob Zuma to appoint Shaun Abrahams as head of the prosecuting authority. When NGOs Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch subsequently took Nxasana's removal to court, Zuma claimed in court papers that Nxasana had requested to step down from the role ahead of an impending inquiring into his fitness to hold office.

Nxasana has repeatedly denied that he offered to resign, and again stated this adamantly to the Zondo Commission.

"The president [Zuma], his advisers, the [former] ministers of justice, both [Jeff] Radebe and [Michael] Masutha: If...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Corruption
