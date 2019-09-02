Cameroon: 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Indomitable Lionesses Strengthen Training

The return leg of the second round 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers will take place tomorrow, September 3, 2019 in Yaounde.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play against Ethiopia tomorrow September 3, 2019 at the Yaounde Omnispports Stadium. The encounter will be the return leg of the second round 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers. Ahead of the encounter, the national team and the technical staff are living no stone unturned in order to ensure the best results.

As part of their preparations, the Lionesses played a friendly match against the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) team. The Lionesses beat ANAFOOT 1-0. The lone goal of the game was scored by S.C. Barga forward, Farida Machia, who scored her first goal for the national team. The purpose of the encounter was to evaluate the state of preparedness of the players as well as their skills ahead of tomorrow's encounter. Apart from Friday's friendly match, preparations have reached fever pitch in the Lionesses den. Training takes place twice daily from 9:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The objective of the team is to qualify for the third round. To attain this objective head coach, Alain Djeumfa and the players are working out wining strategies in order to avoid any errors tomorrow. Defender, Augustine Ejangue Siliki said the only secret is hard work and that she and her team mates will work hard so as to qualify for the third round of the 2020 Olympics.. The Ethiopian team arrived in the country yesterday, Sunday, September 1, 2019. They will train at the Ngoa- Ekelle Stadium in Yaounde while waiting for tomorrow's match. The third round qualifiers will be played in October 2019. Cameroon will be seeking their second appearance in the Olympic Games while Ethiopia will be seeking their first ever qualification. Only the best three will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.