Central Africa: CEMAB Economic Outlook - Member States Urged to Diversify Economies

2 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The call was made at the 37th Session of the College for Multilateral Surveillance, held in Douala, August 30.

Member states of the CEMAC economic bloc have been urged to draw up and implement policies that facilitate the diversification of their economies and to put in place triennial convergence programmes. The call was made during the 37th ordinary session of the College of the Multinational Surveillance held in Douala from August 29 to 30. It was made by the Head of the Department of Economy, Monetary and Finance, Clement Belibanga, who equally predicted an improvement in the economy of the sub region. He noted that there has been a 16.2 per cent increase in budgetary revenue and a 3.6 per cent drop in budgetary expenses for the economic bloc, but regretted that the progress was basically pushed by an increase in oil prices, instead of diversification of the economy. Cameroon was praised for submitting its Triennial Convergence Programme at the end of December 2018 which was adopted by the Council of Ministers of UEAC in N'Djamena this year. Congo is said to be following suite, while other countries have been called upon to emulate Cameroon's example. Participants examined the implementation of the triennial programmes by the various member countries; the final report on multilateral surveillance for 2018; and the perspectives for 2019 and 2020. They equally evaluated the economic and financial situation of the sub region and the state of compliance with the criteria for convergence of CEMAC. They also scrutinized the state of relations between member countries and the IMF and other measures geared at supporting the programmes. The meeting took place within the context of dropping prices of raw materials exported by CEMAC countries, economic tensions and uncertainty about Brexit, leading to a slowdown in global economic growth. At the regional level, the period is equally characterised by the approval of IMF programmes with CEMAC member states. Petroleum exploitation is also affected by security concerns in the Lake Chad Basin and the Central African Republic, as well as the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.