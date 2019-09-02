Cameroon: Crusade for NW Stakeholders to Beat Fear Continues

North West governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique went mobilising the education community of Boyo Division to improve on previous poor school going records

The nation's 2019/2020 academic year begins today with stakeholders in the North West region mobilised to be on the good side of history by giving children a chance to exercise the right to education in the face of the socio- political and security challenges staring the region on the face. Virtually all stakeholders acknowledge that is has been three years without effective teaching and learning since 2016 with proponents of schools boycott to blame. It emerged from Fundong, Boyo Division last week that there was no education in all the 54 colleges and 168 primary schools of the area during the 2018/2029 academic year . Similar reports were registered in Momo, Bui, Ngoketungia and Menchum divisions. It is against this backdrop that governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique has challenged the education community of the region to beat the fear of threats, abductions and burnings and re- emerge as the once best promoters of the values of education . Back to school challenges are indeed, evident and the governor the situation with appeals for efforts to improve on the poor records of school going in the recent past. Cris-crossing the region on the back to school crusade, governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique encouraged a spirit of reconciliation amongst inhabitants and stated the government's commitment to give security a chance for children thirsty for education From the look of things, the region hopes for a progressive resumption of schools with pro- longed lockdowns of cities and villages not helping matters. The lockdowns and threats of harm by separatists and proponents of school's boycott on those pushing for schools resumption are to blame for the massive exodus of the population from the region in recent weeks .