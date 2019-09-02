South Africa: A World of Respect Pours Out for 'Public Health Legend' David Sanders

1 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anso Thom

The sudden and unexpected death of public health activist and teacher Professor David Sanders has left the health community in South Africa and beyond saddened, but determined to make sure that they continue his work. Sanders died while on holiday in Wales.

I was a wet-behind-the-ears health journalist, fresh out of completing a short stint on the health beat at a daily newspaper, when Health-e sent me on my first story. It was a long trip involving flights and cars and bumpy roads.

I recall walking into a ward where a baby was hanging from a makeshift sling, a scale measuring his weight. A bearded man with a sling bag over his shoulder and a file in his hand gave me a steely look and growled something which I assumed was "follow me". That was my first introduction to David Sanders.

It was 1999 and there would be many chance meetings, visits to the then prefab buildings at the University of the Western Cape where I bumped into many of today's top health researchers and leaders, back then learners under Sanders' tutelage and steely eye. David was not one for small talk; when he gave you his time, which was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

