South Africa: Rosina Komape's Lasting Nightmare - 'His Hand Is Always Beckoning Towards Me'

Rosina Mankone Komape is the mother of Michael Komape, who died after he fell into a pit toilet in 2014. Over the past few years, Rosina and her family have sought justice for Michael's death, through a lengthy legal process which continues on 2 September, 2019. Maverick Citizen sat down with Mama Rosina to understand her life and her journey.

When we arrive at the Komape house in Chebeng, Limpopo, Mama Rosina immediately chastises me for being late for the interview. "Next time you're late, nobody will be here," she says sternly. It is only when I compliment her outfit that she cracks a smile.

"This old thing?" she says, holding her floral dress out. This may be the first time I have ever seen Komape smile. She settles on the couch and cocks her head, giving me her full attention. When we start chatting about her childhood, she has a faraway look before she begins. It as though she has travelled back in time to narrate the story of her life.

"The last time any of us had actual freedom was when Mandela was president," she says.

The horrors of the apartheid regime are still etched in Komape's mind....