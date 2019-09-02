South Africa: #Justice4Michael - Michael Komape. Never Forget

2 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nomatter Ndebele, Mark Heywood and Thom Pierce

On 20 January 2014 Michael Komape drowned in the most undignified way - in a pit toilet at his school in Chebeng Village in Polokwane. He was five years old. For five long years his family have been seeking justice for the tragic and horrific death of their son. Today, the family will take another step down the long and winding road towards some form of justice when their appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

Michael Komape's tragic story and the search for justice has been kept alive for the past five years by a handful of activists and organisations. Two years ago Mark Heywood wrote an angry, but heartfelt piece about the death of Michael, some of which is repeated in this article. While at SECTION27 Nomatter Ndebele was a key contact for the family as they navigated the courts. Nomatter and photojournalist Thom Pierce recently travelled to Limpopo to talk to the family on the eve of their next step.

Twenty kilometres outside Polokwane is a small village called Chebeng. It's a drab and dreary place, reminiscent of one of the rural dumping grounds where the old South African apartheid state put...

