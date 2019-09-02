South Africa: Situation Tense in Turffontein As Looting Continues

Photo: JMPD
Looting in Johannesburg has been linked to xenophobia.
2 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The situation remains tense in Turffontein, Johannesburg, after the police clashed with groups of residents who looted shops owned by foreign nationals in the area.

Traffic was also affected when streets were blockaded after residents took to the streets.

Groups of people broke into shops and looted them, calling for foreign nationals to vacate the area.

Young children also joined in and were seen fleeing shops carrying away various items.

Outnumbered police officers, who were only armed with their service pistols, stood helplessly by as the mob moved from shop to shop.

At about 13:00, more public order officers arrived at the scene and dispersed looters by firing rubber bullets and teargas at them.

Some people were chased down the streets by the police who recovered some of the stolen items.

Inside one shop, looters hid themselves inside the ceiling, fearing arrest.

It took the police a few minutes to negotiate with them to get out of the ceiling before they were taken away in police vans.

A woman, who identified herself as Sylvia, said they were only targeting shops owned by foreign nationals.

"We don't want them anymore in our country. They must all go home. They came here to mess up this country.

"They are selling drugs, hijack people's properties and turn them into brothels. They are also trafficking and have turned our girls into their prostitutes. They are criminals and some of them rob us at night inside our houses. They must go back home," said Sylvia.

Mapaseka Mahlaba echoed Sylvia's claims and complained about robberies taking place in Turffontein, allegedly by foreign nationals.

"We are being targeted as women especially in the afternoon when we walk home from work. Foreigners are robbing us. We are no longer safe in this place. If they can go back home, this country will be safe.

"Nigerian nationals sell all sorts of drugs to our children here. They are working with the police because they are never arrested when we complain at Booysens police station," Mahlaba said.

The police have yet to confirm the number of people who were arrested.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Burning and Looting Continues in Johannesburg
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.