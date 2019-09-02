South Africa: Stand Aside, Let Tito Mboweni Do His Job

2 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Instead of blocking the finance minister from attempting to unleash the full potential of the economy through embracing entrepreneurs and profit, we should be giving him our support.

These past few weeks I have had the pleasure of visiting the premises of a few firms in Gauteng, and some in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga, to see what really is happening on the shop floor.

Entrepreneurs out there are enthusiastic and see opportunities in the midst of all the noise and toxic environment fostered by the clueless politicians in charge of the government.

At Mkhondo, the town previously known as Piet Retief, in late August I met a community of poor people who live on land rich in coal.

Themselves with nothing, they have woken up and started companies that are making a serious effort to partner the companies that have been mining their land for more than 50 years. They are not begging for handouts.

National Treasury's latest economic blueprint, Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa, is for people such as these.

If implemented, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's plans are exactly what SA has been missing for the past 10 years....

