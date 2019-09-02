Mozambique: Election Campaign - Four Die in Traffic Accidents

Maputo — Four people died on Saturday, the first day of the Mozambican general elections campaign, but they appear to have been the victims, not of political violence, but of traffic accidents.

According to a report in the "Mozambique Political Process Bulletin", published by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity, the most serious incident occurred in Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where a car travelling at high speed ploughed into a group of supporters of the ruling Frelimo Party, who were flyposting election propaganda along one of the city's main avenues.

Seven people were hit. One of them was killed immediately, three received serious injuries, while the other three were treated at the main hospital in Pemba and discharged.

In Dondo district, in the central province of Sofala, two women fought over possession of a Frelimo campaign T-shirt. One of them lost her balance, and fell off the car to her death.

In Gile district, Zambezia province, a Frelimo supporter taking part in a motorcade died when his motorcycle hit a truck. A fourth person died, on Friday night, just before the start of the election campaign, when two bicycles taking part in a Frelimo parade crashed.

In most of the country, the campaign began calmly and there was no violence. There were a couple of exceptions in the northern province of Niassa. According to the Bulletin, in Lago district, a Frelimo activist was attacked while he was putting up campaign posters, and suffered serious facial injuries.

In Waracula, in the Niassa District of Maua, a Frelimo militant named Geraldo Cavelo urged a group of people drinking a local alcoholic brew to vote for Frelimo. They attacked him because they had been unable to register as voters, supposedly because the computerised equipment in their area had suffered continual breakdowns during the April-May voter registration period.

As happens every time there is an election, some campaigners put their posters in places where the law forbids election propaganda. The law states that posters may not be placed on national monuments, places of worship, state owned premises or traffic signs. But the election observation coalition Sala de Paz ("Peace Room") found that both Frelimo and the main opposition parties, Renamo and the MDM (Mozambique Democratic Movement), had stuck posters over traffic signs in various parts of the country.

All three parties had also stuck posters at the Maputo monument to Eduardo Mondlane, the founder and first President of Frelimo.

Frelimo had also flyposted on the walls of a Beira secondary school, on the Mulombo district government offices, in Zambezia province, and on the Monument to the Mozambican Heroes in Macate district, Maputo province.

The law bans the use of state assets in election campaign. But Sala da Paz photographed two state vehicles used by Frelimo for its campaign in Buzi district, Sofala province. One was the Buzi District Hospital ambulance, and the other was the official car of the Buzi district administrator.

Damaging or defacing opponents' propaganda that has been posted legally is also against the Law. Sala de Paz found that in Nacala Port, one of the municipalities run by Renamo, Frelimo material, posted on Saturday and Sunday, has now been ripped down in much of the city.

Election propaganda may only be placed on private buildings with the owner's consent. Yet when the manager of the VIP cake shop and bakery in Moatize, Tete province, removed Frelimo propaganda posted without his authorisation, he was detained and hauled off to a nearby police station.