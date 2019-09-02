Mozambique: Nyusi Campaigns in Gorongosa

Maputo — Gorongosa (Mozambique), 2 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in his campaign for election to a second term of office, stressed on Sunday that Gorongosa district, in the central province of Sofala, should be known for more than just its spectacular scenery.

"Everybody thinks that Gorongosa is just mounatins", he said, at an election rally in Gorongosa town. "But Gorongosa is much more than this - it's a land of pople with convictions".

The bush of Gorongosa is also notorious for accommodating bases of the former rebel movement Renamo, and it was in Gorongosa that Nyusi met the late leader of Renamo, Afonso Dhlakama, to discuss peace negotiations, a process completed when he signed a peace agreement on 6 August with Dhlakama's successor, Ossufo Momade.

"Gorongosa always encouraged me to work for peace", he told the rally. "When we were at war it has not possible to install electricity, roads, schools, hospitals or water sources".

In his first term of office, various public works had begun in Gorongosa district. "Let's continue together, until we complete these jobs, and that can only be done by those who know them", Nyusi said. "That's why we should vote for Frelimo and its presidential candidate".

He noted that there are many former Renamo guerrilas in Gorongosa who need help for their reintegration into civilian life. "Now we are working on their disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration", he said. "Those who began this project are those who should finish it, and Gorongosa can make its contribution so that this process does not fail".

He thanked the people of Gorongosa for receiving him when he met with Dhlakama. "Gorongosa is in my heart", Nyusi said.