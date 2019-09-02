Angola: Mobile Cinema Project Makes Comeback in Schools

Luanda — The second phase of the educational project dubbed "Mobile cinema in schools" was launched Monday in Luanda by Tondinha e Irmãos Lda company.

The lanching ceremony was held at High Commercial Institute of Luanda (IMCL), em Luanda., aimed at rescue of civic, moral and cultural values.

The director general of the institute, Novais Kimbanda, considered the project crucial for teaching and learning process.

He said that initiative will provides the students with different experiences.

Educational films, even those of short films, help consolidate mechanisms that contribute to raise the level of learning achievement.

The implementation of the new audiovisual content education system will help students use the national languages - Kikongo, Kimbundo and Umbundu - ??as a learning tool.