Angola: State Secretary Assesses Refugees Situation in Lóvua

Dundo — The Secretary of State for Social Action Lúcio de Amaral arrived Monday in eastern Lunda Norte province to assess the situation of refugees still settled in the Lóvua shelter centre.

Lúcio de Amaral was received at the local airport by the provincial governor, Ernesto Muangala.

The State Secretary will travel to Lovua municipality, 90km from the province's capital, Dundo, to learn about the voluntary repatriation process, started on 19 August this year.

He will get in touch with members of the local administration on the conditions of accommodation of refugees and the number of Congolese citizens who wants to stay in Angola.

Some 5, 379, of the 18,800 refugees, who unilaterally decided to return to their home have already been in Central Kassai province since August 27.

They include 1, 382 men, 1, 113 women and 2, 880 children.

Congolese refugees have been found in eastern Lunda Norte province since May 2017.