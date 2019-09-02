Angola: State Secretary Assesses Refugees Situation in Lóvua

2 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Secretary of State for Social Action Lúcio de Amaral arrived Monday in eastern Lunda Norte province to assess the situation of refugees still settled in the Lóvua shelter centre.

Lúcio de Amaral was received at the local airport by the provincial governor, Ernesto Muangala.

The State Secretary will travel to Lovua municipality, 90km from the province's capital, Dundo, to learn about the voluntary repatriation process, started on 19 August this year.

He will get in touch with members of the local administration on the conditions of accommodation of refugees and the number of Congolese citizens who wants to stay in Angola.

Some 5, 379, of the 18,800 refugees, who unilaterally decided to return to their home have already been in Central Kassai province since August 27.

They include 1, 382 men, 1, 113 women and 2, 880 children.

Congolese refugees have been found in eastern Lunda Norte province since May 2017.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Conflict
Southern Africa
Refugees
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.