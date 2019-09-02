Angola: State Secretary Suggests Creation of "Checking Account" for Municipalities

Cuito — The Secretary of State for Social Communication Celso Malavoloneke has suggested the creation by the Ministry of Finance of a "checking account" for Municipal Administrations to ensure greater autonomy in the payment of services, especially those related to the vaccination campaigns.

The official was speaking to the press on Sunday at the end of a three-day visit to the central Bié province, aimed at evaluating the second phase of the "Polio Blockade Campaign" in the municipalities of Chitembo, Chinguar and Cuito.

Malavoloneke said that the Municipal Administrations work only with a busy account via transfer, a process he described as quite slow, as the vaccination campaigns are flexible and need prompt payment. During the visit, the Secretaries of State from different sectors listened to those involved in the process.

At least 18,820 children were immunised in Phase zero, held on August 2-4, while in phase 1, held on August 16-18, some 22,056 children got vaccinated in the region.