Africa: WHO Revises Depo Provera Guidelines

3 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revised guidelines on Depo Provera use by women at high risk of acquiring HIV, following evidence from a study which showed that there was no link between increased HIV risk and use of contraceptives.

The new guidelines now emphasise on correct and consistent use of condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) by women at high risk of contracting HIV or in settings where HIV prevalence is high.

"Evidence shows that a woman's risk of HIV should not restrict her contraceptive choice," said Dr Peter Salama, executive director, Universal Health Coverage/Life Course at WHO.

"All women should have access to a wide range of options for contraception as well as to HIV prevention and to treatment if needed."

Since there was no study proving or disapproving the link between HIV risk and use of Depo Provera, WHO has been carefully making recommendations depending on available evidence over the past 20 years.

In 2014, WHO guidelines permitted use of all hormonal contraceptives, but with a disclaimer that progesterone-only injectable contraceptives, which include Depo Provera may or may not increase one's risk of HIV acquisition.

Progesterone-only injectable contraceptives are a form of hormonal contraception and progesterone-only contraception that are administered by injection and providing long-lasting birth control.

The 2014 guidelines further encouraged HIV preventive measures, including male and female condoms in women at high risk of HIV infection.

In 2017, WHO released revised guidelines on the use of the same contraceptives from which it stated that the advantages of using them generally outweighed the "possible, but unproven", increased risk of HIV acquisition.

Early this year, researchers released results of a four-year study, which showed no link between increased HIV risk and use of hormonal contraceptives, ending years of uncertainty in use of these contraceptives.

The debate on Depo Provera increasing the risk of HIV acquisition started in 1996 when scientists discovered that monkeys injected with high concentration levels of Depo Provera had their biological make-up weakening, thereby allowing easy penetration of SIV, an equivalent of HIV in humans, into their system.

Since then, there has been unproven talk that Depo Provera increased risk of HIV acquisition.

An estimated 2,2 million women in Zimbabwe use modern contraceptives, which include Depo Provera.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Burning and Looting Continues in Johannesburg
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.