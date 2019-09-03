Rwanda: President Kagame Makes Three New Appointments in RDF

3 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Monday made appointments and changes within RDF.

The three appointments, which took immediate effect are Maj Gen Emmanuel Bayingana, who was appointed as the Air Force Chief of Staff; Brig Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, appointed as head of Defence Intelligence; and Col Andrew Nyamvumba, as the head of Defence Research and Development at the Ministry of Defence.

Bayingana has been the Chief Executive Officer of Zigama Credit and Savings Society (CSS).

He is also the former Vice Chairman of the National Itorero Commission.

Nyakarundi, who was Rwanda's first-ever military attaché to the United Nations (UN) in New York back in 2009, was promoted to Brig General in January 2018.

The defence intelligence department he now heads was created in July 2018. Nyakarundi replaces Nyamvumba, who has moved to Research and Development.

