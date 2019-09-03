Kenya: Wanyama Move to Club Brugge Now Doubtful

Photo: da
Victor Wanyama (file photo).
2 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Victor Wanyama's transfer to Belgian top tier side Club Brugge might not happen after all despite the club and his current employers Tottenham Hotspur having agreed a Sh1.6bn fee for the transfer of the midfielder.

Wanyama had travelled to Bruges on Friday for talks over the deal, but it is understood there was not agreement between the two parties over the player's wages, thus the deal remaining unfinished with the European transfer window closing on Monday night.

The Bundesliga transfer window is first to close at 7pm EAT with the Serie A deadline at 11pm. In Ligue 1 and La Liga, the transfer window closes at 1am.

It is now likely that Wanyama will remain at White Hart Lane, at least up to January, when he will try to get a move once again after falling out of favor with Mauricio Pochettino.

Latest reports intimate that Wanyama's former team Celtic FC have been considering a move for the Kenyan, though they will only take him on loan as they cannot afford his wages.

If he goes on loan, then Celtic will share his Sh8.1mn per week pay with Spurs. However, sources intimate that Wanyama will most likely remain with Spurs till January. Italian and French clubs were also interested in his services.

The midfielder had been a core figure in Pochettino's squad when he followed his manager from Southampton in 2016, but last season proved tough as he went in and out of injury

The signing of Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele who plays in a similar role with Wanyama and Giovani Lo Celso further put Wanyama's time at the Lane close to the end with Pochettino also preferring Eric Dier and Harry Winks in midfield as well.

