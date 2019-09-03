Kenya/Uganda: Onyango to Captain Uganda Cranes in Epic Friendly Against Harambee Stars

2 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Uganda's stand-in coach Abdalla Mubiru has selected a star-studded squad which is captained by Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango to do duty in Sunday's international friendly match against Kenya.

This clash is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and will be the first game for Harambee Stars new technical bench, led by coach Francis Kimanzi and his deputy Zedekiah Otieno.

The youthful Mubiru, a former journalist, is holding brief as coach of the Uganda Cranes following the departure of Frenchman Sebastian Desabre after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has selected other big name players, including giant goalkeeper Robert Odonkara, formerly of Ethiopian giants Saint George but is now based in Guinea, alongside TP Mazembe defender Joseph Ochaya and the evergreen Emmanuel Okwi.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who is based in Egypt, has also made the cut, as well as teenage sensation Allan Okello, who starred for Ugandan champions Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) at the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda in July.

Missing in action for Uganda is Al Hilal keeper Jamal Salim, who is facing disciplinary action from the football authorities after getting involved in an altercation with a senior politician on Twitter, star forward Derrick Nsibambi and club-less Alan Kateregga, formerly of AFC Leopards.

Both teams will use the match to fine-tune themselves for the 2021 Africa Nations Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya is set to face Egypt and Togo at home and away respectively in the Nations Cup qualifiers in November while Uganda, which is seeking a third consecutive appearance at the tournament, will be up against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Uganda Squad - Goalkeepers: Onyango Denis (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Odongkara Robert (Horoya AC, Guinea), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC) Defenders: Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ochaya Joseph (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Awany Timothy ( FC Ashdod, Israel), Jjuuko Murushid (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Revita John (KCCA FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC) Midfielders: Kasozi Nicholas (KCCA FC), Lwanga Taddeo (Tanta FC, Egypt), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Kizito Luwagga (Shaktar Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Miya Faruku (Konyaspor, Turkey), Kyambadde Allan (El Gouna FC, Egypt), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Aucho Khalid (El Miskir FC, Egypt), Okello Alan (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir ( KCCA FC) Forwards: Okwi Emmanuel (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Kaddu Patrick (RS Berkane, Morocco), Bayo Fahad (Vipers SC)

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Uganda
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.