Kenya: Mariga to Fly Jubilee Flag in Kibra By-Election

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga will fly Jubilee Party's flag in the November Kibra Parliamentary Seat by-elections after being picked by the ruling party's National Elections Board (NEB).

In a statement released by the NEB chair Andrew Musangi, Mariga has been described as a man with 'impeccable character' and the best pick to carry the party's flag in the by election.

"The above due process has yielded for the Jubilee Party a candidate of impeccable character and credentials, a person who has an endearing connection with the people of Kibra as he hails from Karanja and most importantly a candidate who has demonstrated the energy, passion and zeal to not only lead by example with humility with zeal but also deliver a timeless and transformative legacy for the people of Kibra," the statement from the NEB read.