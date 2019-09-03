Kenya: Wanyama's Move to Club Brugge Collapses

2 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Victor Wanyama will remain at Tottenham Hotspur, at least in the short term, after his planned move to Club Brugge collapsed with the Belgium club moving quickly to sign an alternative player.

With Wanyama out of the question, defensive-minded Colombian player, Eder Balanta, is the option Brugge has settled for.

Balanta completed his transfer from Swiss club Basel on Monday, hours to closure of the European transfer window.

The Colombian, who featured for top Argentine side River Plate earlier on in his career, will wear the number 3 jersey at Brugge.

On Sunday, Nairobi News reported that Wanyama's deal to Brugge was on the verge of collapse after the Harambee Stars captain refused to take a pay cut which was instrumental to his return to Belgium.

Last week, Brugge coach Phillipe Clement also asked Wanyama to 'make up his mind' on whether he wanted to join the club or not.

OTHER OPTIONS

He spoke ahead of the club Uefa Champions League group stage victory over Austrian club LASK Linz.

Clement even hinted that the club has other options in the event Wanyama turned down his offer.

"Wanyama is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality. But we do not put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert in the transfer market," Clement said at the time.

And so it has come to pass.

