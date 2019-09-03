Uganda: Nursing School to Teach Degree Courses

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) management has cleared Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing and Midwifery to start offering degree programmes.

"We are glad to inform you that your request to be affiliated to Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) was approved by the university council..." an August 14 letter written by the university Secretary, Mr Melehoir Byaruhanga, and addressed to the principal of the school, Mr Mark Kalanzi, reads in part.

Mr Kalanzi on Saturday said the clearance followed his letter to the university management in February seeking affiliation.

He said their demands to the Ministry of Education to clear the institution to start enrolling students on degree programmes had always been frustrated by delays to get clearance from MUST to allow the school get affiliated to the institution.

Mr Kalanzi said they were optimistic that they was going to start admitting students in the next intake expected to start in August next year.

He added that the development is going to improve teaching of nursing and midwifery disciplines in greater Masaka.

He said a big number of students, who complete their diploma courses in midwifery and nursing, could not upgrade because Masaka lacks a degree awarding institution in both disciplines.

Next step

"Our next step is to lobby government to increase the number of tutors since we are going to admit more students," he said.

Currently, the school has only 13 tutors teaching more than 300 students and only seven are on government payroll.

The current students have greatly welcomed the development saying the clearance by MUST was a relief to them since many were still contemplating where to go for upgrading after completing their diplomas this December.

Mr Ivan Zanga, the guild president of Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing and Midwifery, said the affiliation to MUST is going to help the school's status grow since it is likely to get more financial support from government and from students that will enrol for degree programmes.

The school

Ownership: Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing is a government founded health training institution located in Katwe-Butego, a Masaka Town suburb and adjacent to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Founded: It was established in 1946 to train dressers for X men who were cleaning dressers. In 1966 it started training certificate nurses on enrollment level, but closed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Expansion: It later reopened to teach certificate in comprehensive nursing. Currently, the school trains diploma in comprehensive nursing both direct and extension, diploma in midwifery and general nursing.