Rwanda: Call to Enact Laws Punishing Errant Pedestrians Gather Momentum

Pedestrians who break traffic rules such as crossing the road while speaking on phone or standing in zebra crossing should be penalized because they cause road accidents, motor taxi operators in Kigali have said.

Their appeal comes as statistics from the Rwanda National Police show that motorcyclists are involved in 71 percent of total road traffic accidents. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that at least 3,535 people died of road traffic accidents in Rwanda in 2018.

"There are no laws against irresponsible pedestrians, yet they violate traffic rules and cause accidents. Instead of blaming accidents on drivers, traffic laws should be about all road users not only drivers," Alexis Ntakirutimana, a motorcyclist, told The New Times.

Laws penalizing reckless pedestrians could help in reducing the numbers, they argue.

"Some pedestrians are reckless, and it is a worrying issue for us. If there were subjected traffic penalties, some accidents wouldn't be happening," Theogene Mugiraneza, another motorcyclist said.

New law to be drafted

The Police Commissioner for Public Relations and Media, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera admits that there is no law against pedestrians

He disclosed that the traffic police department was in the process of drafting the laws on the issue.

"Government has proposed amendments to traffic regulations to ensure tough punishment for reckless driving", he said, adding that "the regulations also stipulate punishments for pedestrians who do not respect traffic rules."

Currently, pedestrians who commit traffic offenses are only cautioned. Cases occur where pedestrians get warned for violating traffic rules.

"A police officer once confiscated my phone because I was using it while crossing the road. He later cautioned me and returned my phone," Emmanuel Kwizera (not real names), a foreigner living in Kigali, explained.

Pedestrians are expected to abide by the City of Kigali bylaws. For instance, littering roads attracts a fine of Rwf10,000.

"The fines are regulated by the law; they are therefore compulsory. We enforce payment and compensation of the damage done," says Patricie Mukangarambe, City of Kigali's Director of Health and Environment.

Red zone for deaths on roads

Last year, WHO classified Rwanda among countries in the red zone with an estimated 29.7 deaths per 100,000 people. It indicates that 3,535 people died of road traffic accidents in 2018. In 2017, accident deaths in Rwanda reached 3,815 or 6.16 percent of total deaths. Rwanda is ranked third in the world.