South Africa: Abducted Six-Year-Old Found, Back Home With Parents

Cape Town — Amy'Leigh de Jager has been returned to her family after being abducted on Monday morning at school.

TimesLive is reporting that the six-year-old's family has confirmed that she has been found.

She was snatched by a gang of men at a drop-off point at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

"She has been found. The people dropped her off in the streets and a woman and her man heard her crying and rushed her to the police station," her aunt, Louise Horn, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

Horn said De Jager was found at about 2am on Tuesday.

TimesLive quotes police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo as saying: "Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital. The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is ongoing. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course."

Local newspaper the Pretoria East Rekord is quoting a family member as saying: ""We are so relieved that she is unharmed and safely back with us. Her parents are still emotional and very traumatised."

De Jager's mother Angeline was injured in the scuffle with the men, the source said. "She is in a lot of pain, they injured her hip and shoulder."