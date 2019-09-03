South Africa: Abducted Six-Year-Old Found, Back Home With Parents

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)
3 September 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Amy'Leigh de Jager has been returned to her family after being abducted on Monday morning at school.

TimesLive is reporting that the six-year-old's family has confirmed that she has been found.

She was snatched by a gang of men at a drop-off point at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

"She has been found. The people dropped her off in the streets and a woman and her man heard her crying and rushed her to the police station," her aunt, Louise Horn, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

Horn said De Jager was found at about 2am on Tuesday.

TimesLive quotes police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo as saying: "Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital. The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is ongoing. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course."

Local newspaper the Pretoria East Rekord is quoting a family member as saying: ""We are so relieved that she is unharmed and safely back with us. Her parents are still emotional and very traumatised."

De Jager's mother Angeline was injured in the scuffle with the men, the source said. "She is in a lot of pain, they injured her hip and shoulder."

More on This
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
South African Constitutional Court to Hear Omotoso Rape Case?
South African Gender Summit to Tackle Aims of #TotalShutDown
The Silent Protest That Shook South Africans
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.