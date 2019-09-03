Angola Cables Data Center Becomes Interconnection Point

Luanda — With the launch of its new Traffic Exchange Point (PTT) Interconnection Point, Angola Cables Data Center located in Brazil, in Fortaleza (Ceará State), has become a PIX Interconnection Point in Latin America.

The Interconnection Point also known as PIX is part of the connectivity network of IX.br (Brazil Internet Exchange) of Fortaleza, an initiative of the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br) and the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center. (NIC.br), which promotes the infrastructure necessary for the direct interconnection, in a metropolitan region, of networks that participate in the Internet in Brazil.

According to a note from the Angolan telecommunications multinational, Angola Cables, which Angop had access Monday, the Interconnection Point was launched on Friday (August 30) and with it the information traffic of the company's customers will be housed in a unique point in the region - namely the AngoNAP Data Center - and customers will benefit from many other services.

Services that will benefit customers include high network traffic capacity, high quality IP traffic, access to internet networks around the globe, cloud solutions and the entire ecosystem provided by the Data Center, as well as access to the Monet, SACS and WACS submarine cables, which offer the lowest latency between the African, European and American continents.

Regarding the launch of the new Interconnection Point, Angola Cables chairman, António Nunes, said "PIX will make the Data Center a true marketplace for customers in the region, given the purpose Cables to foster a complete Telecommunications HUB and an Information and Communication Technologies ecosystem."

In his turn, NIC.br's Director of Special Projects and Development, Milton Kaoru Kashiwakura, said that Fortaleza's IX.br has been consolidated as one of the largest Internet Traffic Exchange Points in Latin America and, in this context, the inauguration of Angola Cables PIX contributes to improve the quality of the interconnection between the networks that make up the Internet, benefiting not only the city of Fortaleza, but the entire region.