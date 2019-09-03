Angola: Euros 12 Million Available for Social Projects

2 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — At least twelve million Euros were made available for implementation of social projects in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe, as part of the implementation of the Program for Strengthening Resilience, Food Security and Nutrition in Angola (FREZAN).

FREZAN is a program launched in October 2018, funded by the European Union, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In these provinces, projects targeting water abstraction, agricultural production, food and nutrition security are focused in rural areas.

Ana Teresa, project coordinator, who was speaking about the opening of a training course on the grant competition directed at civil society organizations in Cunene, said that the available amounts will be distributed among the three provinces according to the applications submitted.

He explained that the FREZAN grant competition was launched on 14 August this year and interested organizations have a 60-day period ending 14 October next for the submission of projects.

