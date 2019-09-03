Namibia: Police Shoot and Kill Suspected Thief in Zambezi

2 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE police in the Zambezi region shot and killed a suspected thief in the Musanga area about five kilometers north-east of Katima Mulilo on Monday morning.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to The Namibian today, saying the police at around 03h40 responded to a report of suspicious movement during a housebreaking at Namwi in the Musanga area.

Upon investigation, the police found a canoe on the riverbank, which raised suspicions that it might be intended to be used to transport stolen items from Namibia to Zambia.

"An ambush was laid near the canoe and after a few minutes three male suspects appeared, each carrying suspected stolen items wrapped in curtains and blankets. The members ordered the suspected thieves to stop but the trio threw the items to the ground and ran away. Two jumped into the river and one ran back into Namibia. Warning shots were fired and one of the two men who jumped into the river was struck by a bullet below the right shoulder. He swam out of the water and died on the riverbank,' Sitali said.

He said no arrests were made as investigations are still ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, Sitali reported that a 30-year-old Zambian man lost his life on Sunday morning after the canoe in which he was traveling with a male friend was hit by a hippopotamus and capsized. He was then attacked by the hippo and died on the spot as a result of drowning and injuries sustained.

The man was identified as Lupita Mikatazo and his next of kin were informed of his death.

"The other victim managed to swim to the shore after the canoe capsized and he is fine," Sitali said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.