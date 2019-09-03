Namibia: Police Shoot and Kill Suspected Thief in Zambezi

THE police in the Zambezi region shot and killed a suspected thief in the Musanga area about five kilometers north-east of Katima Mulilo on Monday morning.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to The Namibian today, saying the police at around 03h40 responded to a report of suspicious movement during a housebreaking at Namwi in the Musanga area.

Upon investigation, the police found a canoe on the riverbank, which raised suspicions that it might be intended to be used to transport stolen items from Namibia to Zambia.

"An ambush was laid near the canoe and after a few minutes three male suspects appeared, each carrying suspected stolen items wrapped in curtains and blankets. The members ordered the suspected thieves to stop but the trio threw the items to the ground and ran away. Two jumped into the river and one ran back into Namibia. Warning shots were fired and one of the two men who jumped into the river was struck by a bullet below the right shoulder. He swam out of the water and died on the riverbank,' Sitali said.

He said no arrests were made as investigations are still ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, Sitali reported that a 30-year-old Zambian man lost his life on Sunday morning after the canoe in which he was traveling with a male friend was hit by a hippopotamus and capsized. He was then attacked by the hippo and died on the spot as a result of drowning and injuries sustained.

The man was identified as Lupita Mikatazo and his next of kin were informed of his death.

"The other victim managed to swim to the shore after the canoe capsized and he is fine," Sitali said.