South Africa: N2 Closed Following Cash-in-Transit Shootout With Cops

3 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Duncan Alfreds

The N2 near Cape Town was closed on Tuesday morning following a cash-in-transit heist near the Kramat Road bridge on Monday night.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, the incident took place at around 22:00.

"There was a shootout between the robbers and police," Africa told News24. One of the robbers was taken into custody.

The target of the heist was a Fidelity Security group van.

Pictures of the busted-up van circulated on Twitter on Monday night.

Africa urged motorists travelling to Cape Town from Somerset West and Strand to use alternative routes.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that a statement regarding the incident would be issued on Tuesday morning.

This information will be added once received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

