Botswana/South Africa: Eleven Ready for Banyana Banyana

Johannesburg — A fierce battle is expected at Orlando Stadium when the Botswana senior women national team logs horns with Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the second leg of the Olympic 2020 qualifier today.

The two sides' clash on Friday at the National Stadium ended in a goalless draw. Another draw would entail extra time of two 15 minutes as per Article 19.6 of the 2020 Olympic football tournament.

The regulation further says extra time is an integral part of the second leg match.

If no goals are scored or the score is level after extra time, penalty kicks shall be taken to determine the winner in accordance with the laws of the game.

The regulation states that if both teams score the same number of goals in extra time, the visiting team will be declared the winner on the basis of away goals counting double.

The Botswana side boasts the likes of Sedilame Bosija: The South African-based goal minder has been impressive between the sticks since her introduction into the senior team.

She has grown with the game. One expects her exceptional performance in the first leg to earn her a starting place in Gaolethoo's team today.

Kesegofetse Mochawe: She is not only a defender, but poses a threat to the opposition should Botswana have set pieces on the opponents' box.

Veronica Mogotsi: The Double Action defender has proved her worth once again. She is also calm and comfortable on the ball.

Masego Montsho: Her partnership with captain, Bonang Otlhagile, in central defence is solid and reliable. She is also a good marker who can help in attack by playing accurate long balls to attackers.

Bonang Otlhagile: Her experience will come in handy in the anticipated tough second leg encounter. Her teammates will also rely on her for motivation and leadership.

Golebaone Selebatso: Arguably the best screener the country has. She did a sterling job in shielding the defence in the first leg.

Thanda Mokgabo: A versatile player with character who earned a place in the team following an impressive run at COSAFA. Her physical presence in midfield will come in handy.

Balotlhanyi Johannes: The speedy winger will give Botswana width and options when going forward.

Lesego Radiakanyo: The talented pint sized attacker will once again be a thorn on the side of the opponents when Botswana is in possession.

She has the knack to win free kicks around the opponents' goal area.

Nondi Mahlasela: A tactical player who can play anywhere in midfield and attack. She scored a brace in Namibia to help the team to go through to the second round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers following a two all stalemate.

Refilwe Tholakele: The Township Rollers attacker is a threat to any defence.

She has speed, can a dribble and her shooting technique is unquestionable. Moreover, she is a free-kick specialist.

Source : BOPA