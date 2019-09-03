Zimbabwe: Upcoming Songbird, Rufaro Crowned Dreamstar Zimbabwe Champion

3 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Upcoming Bulawayo songbird, Rufaro Monalisa Kapofu was Saturday crowned Dreamstar Zimbabwe champion bagging a prize money worth RTGS$30 000.

Monalisa (picture below) is the first female contestant to win the talent search show since its inception six years ago.

The 25-year-old was battling against 16 other contestants at the show's sixth edition held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

She was awarded RTGS$30 000, employment opportunities locally and in China, a trip to China and a recording contract with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) studios inclusive of a full artist promotion package.

In her final act, she rocked the stage with a vibrant performance of covers for Roki's hit track 'chidzoka' and Juntal's 'mutupo'.

The first runner-up, School boy bagged RTGS$15 000 while the second runner-up, MK went with RTGS$7 500.

Singer, song-writer, Adrian Tate and dreamstar alumni, Nyasha David, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, beatboxing duo, Probeats and Tafara gave explosive performances.

The country's biggest arts competitions was attended by Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband, former Zimbabwean ambassador to China, Chris Mutsvangwa.

The talent show seeks to promote cultural exchange between Zimbabwe and China while empowering local talent in the arts industry.

China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre, JCMC, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Harare International Food and Music Festival, the Embassy of China are sponsoring the talent search competition.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.