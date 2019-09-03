Zimbabwe: Sikhala Attacks ED, Charamba for Alleged Attempts to Fan MDC Divisions

3 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

MDC Deputy National Chair, Job Sikhala has hit out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his spokesperson George Charamba and State controlled Herald newspaper for what he says were false claims that the party was split into factional groups.

The firebrand politician was speaking at a rally in Glenview to drum up support for late party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's son Vincent, ahead of Saturday's by-election in the Harare constituency.

Sikhala also dismissed claims he had fought with the party's deputy leader Tendai Biti and rubbished statements that he was pushing for the ouster of leader Nelson Chamisa.

"These men (Zanu PF) after noticing how strong the MDC is after the Gweru Congress, started peddling lies that Job Sikhala and Tendai Biti fought.

"If they succeed to divide me, my Vice President and young brother Chamisa we will give the country to them, we will leave politics," said Sikhala.

"Emmerson Mnangagwa, George Charamba, The Herald and all those purveyors of lies are wasting their time, they will be ashamed."

The main opposition has been linked to a rift between Biti and Sikhala on one hand, and Chamisa on the other.

Unconfirmed reports say the MDC heavyweights were pushing for a Chamisa ouster before 2023, when the country is due to go to elections again.

Both Biti and Sikhala have split from the party before to form breakaway groups.

But the gamble failed to yield any results as party supporters have resolutely stood behind the main opposition once led by Tsvangirai and now Chamisa.

