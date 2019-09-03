Eritrea: 103 Youth Trained in Assistant Nurse

2 September 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — The School of Assistant Nurses in Glas organized training to 119 members of the 30th national service including 56 female members on Assistant Nurse.

At the graduation ceremony held on 31 August in the presence of Dr. Haile Mehtsun, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission, the director of the school, Mr. Gebrebrhan Habtegergis indicated that the trainees have scored passing marks for certificate program in the National School Leaving Examination and the theoretical and practical aptitude test prepared by the Human Resources Development of the Ministry of Health.

The representative of the graduates on her part commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to the expectations of the people and Government.

Col. Yemane Tsegai, Director of Health Service of Military Hospitals, expressed expectation that the graduates will have significant impact in the provision of health services to citizens.

The Glas School of Assistance Nurses in its three commencements has graduated 259 assistant nurses.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Health
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.