Eritrea: 103 Youth Trained in Assistant Nurse

Keren — The School of Assistant Nurses in Glas organized training to 119 members of the 30th national service including 56 female members on Assistant Nurse.

At the graduation ceremony held on 31 August in the presence of Dr. Haile Mehtsun, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission, the director of the school, Mr. Gebrebrhan Habtegergis indicated that the trainees have scored passing marks for certificate program in the National School Leaving Examination and the theoretical and practical aptitude test prepared by the Human Resources Development of the Ministry of Health.

The representative of the graduates on her part commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to the expectations of the people and Government.

Col. Yemane Tsegai, Director of Health Service of Military Hospitals, expressed expectation that the graduates will have significant impact in the provision of health services to citizens.

The Glas School of Assistance Nurses in its three commencements has graduated 259 assistant nurses.