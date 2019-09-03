Somalia: Arrest of Jubaland Security Minister Must Yield Justice for Victims, Says Amnesty

2 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Following the arrest of the security minister of Jubaland in Somalia, Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur, also known as Abdirashid Janan, who is reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations, including obstructing humanitarian assistance, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Seif Magango said:

"The arrest of Abdirashid Janan is a significant step towards accountability for the serious human rights violations committed with impunity for years by powerful individuals in Somalia.

"Abdirashid Janan is accused by the UN Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group of horrific crimes including killings, torture, unlawful detention and illegal renditions between 2014 and 2015. The authorities must immediately bring him before a civilian court to face trial in accordance with international fair trial standards.

"The investigation and trial of Abdirashid Janan must usher in an era of justice for victims of human rights violations and their families in Somalia."

Background

The UN Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group (SEMG) accused Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur of serious human rights violations in their 2016 and 2017 reports, and of "conduct constituting obstruction of humanitarian assistance" between 2014 and 2017.

Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur was arrested at Mogadishu airport on Saturday 31 August. On 1 September, the Deputy Police Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Zakia Hussen, confirmed that the police had arrested the minister who is accused of "serious crimes". The police are currently investigating his case.

