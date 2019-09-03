Zimbabwe: 50 Percent Discount for Sanganai First Time Exhibitors

3 September 2019
New Zimbabwe
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has reduced exhibition rates by 50% to women and first time exhibitors to this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo from 12 to 14 September 2019.

This was announced by ZTA acting CEO Givemore Chidzidzi during a press briefing on Monday in Harare.

"We have given women and first time exhibitors 50% discount on exhibition space," he said.

"What we cannot do is carry people to Bulawayo. Unfortunately, we don't have the resources. If we had the resources, we would love a lot to take some people from beyond Harare to Sanganai."

Chidzidzi said they are confident that Sanganai is going to be a success as they have tried to ensure the availability of cash and fuel, things which could inconvenience guests to the event.

"We are very conscious to those challenges and we are happy that the fuel situation seems to be improving for the past couple of weeks and we have engaged the major players in the fuel industry to make sure fuel is available for Sanganai, for its success, for the mobility of our buyers and all the vehicles that are going to be used to all the destinations they are going, we have managed to make arrangements.

"In terms of cash that is also being handled through our bankers to make sure that visitors that might need access to cash will find it easy to access their cash," he said.

So far, more than 200 exhibitors have registered while above twenty countries have also registered.

"Sanganai has attracted 260 exhibitors that have already registered to participate to date and we are still counting and anyone who still wants to exhibit if the space is still available, we are trying our best to accommodate them," said Chidzidzi.

"We have a total of 170 buyers including 25 international media from our different source markets which we demarcate into Europe, America, China, Asia, Pacific, Africa and the Middle East and the first batch of the buyers has arrived already.

"Today over 20 countries have registered to participate, they include Malawi, Botswana, UK, South Africa."

