Zimbabwe: Court Orders Police to Release Khumalo Vehicle

3 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo High Court has ordered police to release MDC national chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo's Ford Ranger which was seized during a party mobilising exercise for the foiled MDC demonstration in in the city last month.

Khumalo and six other activists including Senator Helen Mpofu were arrested for distributing fliers urging members of the public to take part in the demonstration.

Following their arrests, Khumalo and her colleagues were taken to Tshabalala police station where her vehicle was impounded.

The MDC activists spent two days in police cells and later appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya charged with publishing false statements prejudicial to the State.

After police refused to release the vehicle, the women proportional representation legislator filed an application at the High Court through her lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni, seeking an order compelling the police to release the vehicle.

Following the application Justice Thompson Mabhikwa ruled in Khumalo's favour, ordering police to unconditionally release her vehicle. He ruled that it was being held illegally.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Khumalo said right from the onset it was clear that the impounding of the car was illegal.

"When we were arrested, we strongly argued with the officer-in-Charge of Tshabalala police station, one Phiri that what the police were doing was illegal. We don't not know why they decided to detain my vehicle when in actual fact I had not committed any traffic offence," said Khumalo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.