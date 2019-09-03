Somalia: Suspected KDF Airstrike Hits Al-Shabaab Base in Southern Somalia

2 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

More reports are coming out of an airstrike carried out in parts of Gedo region in southern Somalia on Monday.

The strike is believed to have conducted by Kenyan military warplanes.

Reports indicate that the raid targeted educational and medical facilities in Fafahdhun area of the region, the scene of frequent battles between Al-Shabaab and KDF.

The area is under the control of al-Shabaab fighters.

It is not yet clear the exact casualties caused by the bombing.

There has been no word from government and al-Shabaab officials about the attack.

