Cameroon: Varied Experiences

After the swearing-in ceremony of President Paul Biya on 6 November, 2018 following the proclamation of results of the 7 October presidential poll, it was clear that a new government had to be put in place. Of course, the timing and the names of those to constitute the cabinet that would deliver on the "Greater Opportunities" that Mr Biya wants the present seven-year tenure to represent for Cameroonians could only be determined by the Head of State.

The choice for new members of government finally fell on a number of sound-minded men and women who have over the years demonstrated their loyalty to the Head of State through various posts of responsibilities. Thus, the Government of 4 January, 2019 appointed by President Paul Biya was made public with Chief Doctor Dion Ngute Joseph, a seasoned administrator and technocrat, as Prime Minister, Head of Government. Be it as Director of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) or as Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, the country's new Prime Minister has often served in total discretion and efficiency.

As a University don and legal mind, Prime Minister Dion Ngute has equally been involved in several files for Cameroon at international level and his appointment last year as Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency certainly attest to how useful President Paul Biya has found him since 1986 that he has continually held high public places in the country. Looking at the new faces that have joined the Dion Ngute cabinet and those maintained or moved to other portfolios, the picture is that of people from varied professional groups that are expected to enable the Head of State deliver on the promises he made to Cameroonians during the Presidential election.

Those who joined the ranks of Ministers of State like Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, Minister of Higher Education and the Secretary-General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh need little presentation. Besides Higher Education which he has managed for several years now, Prof Fame Ndongo is one of the unwavering supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, CPDM and as Grand Chancellor of Academic Orders, he has proven his worth in Cameroon and abroad while the Minister of State Secretary-General at the Presidency is a career diplomat.

The likes of Professor Ghogomu Paul Mingo and Ndong Soumhet Benoit who go to the Presidency as Ministers for Special Duties have equally demonstrated their abilities at various professional and political levels in the country. As Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister's Office, Ghoghomu Paul successfully met Government challenges in tackling complaints tabled by teachers' traded Unions of the English speaking sub-system in the country in 2017 and Ndong Soumhet has either through his services at ENAM or at the Ministry of Basic Education faced issues with style.

Even the greenhorns in the new cabinet are also coming with lots of diversity and experiences. They include: Talba Malla Ibrahim at the Ministry of Public Contracts, Wakata Bolvine who is the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Mbairobé Gabriel at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Courtés née Ketcha Célestine taking over at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dodo Ndoke Gabriel of the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Bassilekin III Achille of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Manaouda Malachie of Public Health, Momo Jean de Dieu, Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice, Njoya Zakariaou Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport and Dr Kilo Vivian Asheri, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Basic Education.