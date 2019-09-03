Namibia: Farmworker Claims Self-Defence in Murder Trial

A farmworker charged with having robbed and murdered his employer at a Rehoboth area farm two years ago claimed in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he was defending himself from an assault when he tied up his employer and used his car to leave his farm.

Jan Moses Uamunika (48) denied guilt on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft when his trial began before acting judge Eileen Rakow.

In a plea explanation given to the court, he admitted that he was employed by the late farmer Joseph Adriaan ('Shorty') Barth, and that he had tied up Barth before he left Barth's farm. However, Uamunika denied that he had an intention to injure or kill Barth, and claimed he was acting in self-defence when he reacted to an alleged assault on him by Barth.

Uamunika is charged with having murdered the 69-year-old Barth at the farm Naruchas, situated between Rehoboth and Windhoek, during the period of 30 to 31 August 2017.

The state is also alleging that Uamunika robbed Barth after attacking him by stealing a solar panel, a wallet and a car from Barth, and that he stole a cellphone and SIM card from Barth as well.

In its indictment, the prosecution is alleging that Uamunika and Barth drove from Rehoboth to Naruchas in Barth's car on 30 August 2017. At the farm that day or the next, Uamunika allegedly shot Barth in the legs with a .22 calibre rifle, and also assaulted Barth by hitting him with sticks or other objects.

Barth was tied up with ropes as well, and died due to a head injury. Uamunika allegedly loaded his possessions, together with a solar panel and wallet belonging to Barth, into Barth's car, and left the farm. The car was later found abandoned at Rehoboth.

The state is further alleging that Uamunika fled to Mariental, where he sold a cellphone lent to him by Barth.

Uamunika was arrested at Mariental near the end of October 2017.

In his plea explanation, Uamunika said he had asked Barth for his monthly pay when Barth told him he did not have the money available at that stage. He claimed that Barth also became angry, and that out of the blue he slapped him (Uamunika) in the face.

Uamunika said he fell to the ground, and when he got up, he punched Barth twice in the face. He further stated that Barth said to him, "today, I will kill you", and then moved to his car, where he had a firearm.

According to Uamunika, he got hold of a stick with which he hit Barth in the ribs in an attempt to make him let go of the rifle he had taken from the car. He said he also hit Barth on his knee, and that Barth then let go of the rifle.

Uamunika further claimed that he did not fire any shots from the rifle, and said he used ropes to tie Barth's arms and legs, "because he said that he will kill me after he got up".

Having tied up Barth, he collected his belongings from his room, loaded them into Barth's car and left the farm after leaving a cellphone near Barth, he said.

Following his arrest, Uamunika on 28 October 2017 made a statement similar to his plea explanation to a senior police officer at Mariental. By agreement between state advocate Basson Lilungwe and defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht, that statement became part of the evidence in his trial yesterday.

The trial is continuing. Uamunika is free on a warning from the court.