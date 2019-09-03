Namibia: Entrepreneurial Mindset Key for Economic Revival

Young people can revive the country's economic growth through developing an entrepreneurial mindset and innovation for establishing businesses with the assistance of collateral-free loans for their business ideas.

This was the collective proposal from the Young Achievers Empowerment Project, a youth-led organisation which held its 8th annual conference for the first time in Ongwediva, from 29 August - 1 September 2019.

The conference was held under the theme 'Reviving Economic Growth among the Youth' and it brought together close to 100 delegates from the organisation's six branches throughout the country.

Delegates used the opportunity to propose ways how young people can revive the country's economic growth.

The key submissions during the discussion were that young people need to start having an entrepreneurial mindset by establishing businesses, investing and being innovative.

One of their leaders, Shoki Kandjimi, said the delegates called on the public and private sector to give young people collateral-free loans for their business ideas and create an inclusive economic sector in which young people can actively participate.

On the sidelines of the conference, the delegates visited the Oshakati High Court, University of Namibia engineering faculty to acquaint themselves with possible career paths they can take in the law and engineering professions.

At the Oshakati High Court, the youths got an overview of how the judicial system operates in the country.

Delegates also visited Hascienda El Jardin, a local garden to learn how they could mitigate the effects of climate change through horticultural activities and how they could take part in agriculture activities.

Young Achievers is a non-profit, and only requests the intellectual contributions of the members of society.

Young Achievers meet every Saturday (13h00-16h00) at the multi-purpose youth resource centre, under the motto 'education, self-reliance and development'.

As part of the process to live its motto Young Achievers have, among others: produced a booklet, conducted outreach programmes for other youth in the informal settlements of Katutura, and organised empowerment workshops for orphans and vulnerable children at Otjiwarongo, Ondangwa and Rehoboth.

Since its inception, the organisation has recorded a high passing rate of 99% from members who are still in high school, and at least 80% of the members have made it to tertiary education, or are working and studying part-time and most of them continue to contribute to the organisation's programmes.

Cabinet recently has approved the establishment of a skills-based lending facility for the youth which will ensure increased access to affordable finances to potential and emerging entrepreneurs. The facility will be hosted by the Development Bank of Namibia.

