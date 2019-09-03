Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Congratulatory Cable From President of United Arab Emirates

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received cables of congratulation on his assumption to the chairmanship of the Sovereignty Council from the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the H.H. the UAE Vice - President, Prime Minister and Governor of Dubai Emirate, Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and H.H the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

They wished in their cables success for Lt. Gen. in his new position and the good and prosperity for the Sudanese people and more progress to the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.