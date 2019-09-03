Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Congratulatory Cable From President of United Arab Emirates

9 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received cables of congratulation on his assumption to the chairmanship of the Sovereignty Council from the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.H Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the H.H. the UAE Vice - President, Prime Minister and Governor of Dubai Emirate, Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and H.H the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

They wished in their cables success for Lt. Gen. in his new position and the good and prosperity for the Sudanese people and more progress to the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.