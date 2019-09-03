Sudan: Academic Year in Khartoum State to Be Resumed On September 14, 2019

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, has issued a decision on resumption of the academic year at all the governmental and private schools in Khartoum State as of September 14, 2019.

In a press statement, Gen. Hammad said that his government has issued a decision to compensate the lost part of the academic year through a number of arrangements, including cancellation of Saturday holidays in schools to l provide 22 academic days, cancellation of the vacation for the School Tournament to provide 15 days and cancellation of the vacation for the first term of the school year to provide 16 days.

The Wali (governor) stated that the remaining lost period of two weeks of the school year can be surpassed by extension of the study period and the end-of-year exams, in case of need for this measure.