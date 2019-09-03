Sudan: Ambassador Dahab Welcomes Visit of German Foreign Minister

2 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab, has welcomed the visit of the German Foreign Minister and considered it as an important due to the three major reasons.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the importance of the visit, in the first place, emanates from the increasing German momentum at the regional level in Europe, especially after Britain exit from the European Union and the chairmanship of Germany to the European Union Commission.

Ambassador Dahab also referred to the membership of Geranyl in the Security Council and correspondence of the German strategy toward Africa with the radical change in Sudan with regard to the concern given to peace in Africa, human rights, economic development and integration of Africa in the global economic system.

He described the visit as the first one to be paid to Sudan by a senior German official since the year 2011, therefore Sudan relies much on the outcome of this visit and the role that could be played by Germany at the new economic Forum of Sudan Friends.

Ambassador Dahab indicated that Germany would definitely reconsider its decision issued before three decades on confining its economic cooperation with Sudan in the humanitarian aspect only.

