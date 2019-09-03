Sudan: Hamdok Gives Directive for Resuming School Year

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has given a directive for resuming the academic year at the basic and secondary school levels in all Sudan states on September 15 as maximum date.

This came when Dr. Hamdok chaired Monday at the Council of Ministers Secretariat General a meeting assigned to arrange for resuming the school year at the basic and secondary school levels, in presence of representatives of concerned ministries and organs.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Al-Tahir Hassan, said that the meeting has reviewed the arrangements taken by the Ministry of Education, in coordination with the concerned bodies, to resume the school year and the technical arrangements to compensate the lost part of the academic year.

He explained that the meeting has decided benefiting from the holiday of Saturday and the School Tournament vacation to compensate the lost part in the school year.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hamad, announced that the academic year in the state will be resumed on September 14, 2019.