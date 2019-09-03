Ghana: Ashgold Lift B.K Edusei Cup ... After Beating Kotoko On Penalties

Arch rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold played out a goalless draw encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi yesterday in the B.K Edusei Memorial cup match.

The 'Miners' however, emerged victorious at the penalty shoot-outs session to take home the beautiful trophy at stake.

Coming right from Africa club competitions that have seen Kotoko feature in the CAF Champions League competition and Ashgold in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, both sides treaded cautiously to avoid injuries.

But it was still a good game to watch as both sides tried to practice their formation for their upcoming games.

With both parading some fringe players, Kotoko begun the better side with their dominance but the 'Miners'were never overawed by that dominance.

They settled well into the game and put the Porcupine Warriors under brief pressure but failed to make any serious incursions into the area of the hosts.

The tempo dropped a little in the second half as the game became boring to the sparse crowd that thronged the stadium to watch the game.

In the shoot-out session, Kotoko's goalkeeper and skipper. Felix Annan and Ashgold's keeper, Frank Boateng made two vital saves for their respective sides.

However, Mudasiru Salifu failed to convert Kotoko's final kick to give the advantage to Ashgold whose Amos Nkrumah scored with aplomp.

. The game was organized by the B.K Edusei Foundation which was launched recently to honour the memory of the late patron and soccer administrator.

According to the organizers, proceeds from the game will be used to support the wellbeing of former players of Kotoko who are in dire need.