Ghana: Ashgold Lift B.K Edusei Cup ... After Beating Kotoko On Penalties

2 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Arch rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold played out a goalless draw encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi yesterday in the B.K Edusei Memorial cup match.

The 'Miners' however, emerged victorious at the penalty shoot-outs session to take home the beautiful trophy at stake.

Coming right from Africa club competitions that have seen Kotoko feature in the CAF Champions League competition and Ashgold in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, both sides treaded cautiously to avoid injuries.

But it was still a good game to watch as both sides tried to practice their formation for their upcoming games.

With both parading some fringe players, Kotoko begun the better side with their dominance but the 'Miners'were never overawed by that dominance.

They settled well into the game and put the Porcupine Warriors under brief pressure but failed to make any serious incursions into the area of the hosts.

The tempo dropped a little in the second half as the game became boring to the sparse crowd that thronged the stadium to watch the game.

In the shoot-out session, Kotoko's goalkeeper and skipper. Felix Annan and Ashgold's keeper, Frank Boateng made two vital saves for their respective sides.

However, Mudasiru Salifu failed to convert Kotoko's final kick to give the advantage to Ashgold whose Amos Nkrumah scored with aplomp.

. The game was organized by the B.K Edusei Foundation which was launched recently to honour the memory of the late patron and soccer administrator.

According to the organizers, proceeds from the game will be used to support the wellbeing of former players of Kotoko who are in dire need.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.